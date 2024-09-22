A murder investigation is underway after a man died following a suspected assault in North Tyneside.

Police were called to a house in Holly Avenue, in Wallsend, just before 5am on Sunday 22 September.

It was reported that a man in his 60s had sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by an assault.

Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Two men – aged 41 and 34 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away at this difficult time.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they look to process what has happened.

“We have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death, which we are treating as suspicious.

“Two people have been arrested and they remain in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steel added: “I would appeal to anyone who may have information regarding our investigation to contact us immediately

“Your information – no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be – will assist us in getting the answers the man’s family deserve.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting log number NP-20240922-0195.

