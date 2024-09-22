'We can never say thank you' - campaigners come together over organ donation

Play Brightcove video

Kris Jepson went to find out why 60 people were prepared to skydive to raise awareness about organ donation.

Campaigners raising awareness about organ donation were ready to jump out of a plane for their cause - until bad weather meant they had to postpone.

Around 60 people had planned to take part in the charity skydive to raise funds for the Red Sky Foundation, which helps people with heart conditions or cardiac problems.

Heavy fog at Shotton Airfield, in Peterlee, meant it was postponed for safety reason but people were still able to come together to raise awareness about the issue.

The event was organised by Terry Archibald, whose daughter Beatrix spent 14 months in hospital before being given a life-saving heart transplant.

He also knows the other side of organ donation - his daughter Isabel was stillborn and her organs were donated for medical research.

Beatrix spent 14 months in hospital waiting for a life-saving heart transplant. Credit: Family photo

He said: "We’ll never have sufficient words to say thank you appropriately to the family that consented to organ donation and saved Bea’s life.

"While saving Bea’s life, they were going through the worst possible time, but they also saved several others, as well, and that’s just absolutely incredible."

Sergio Petrucci, who set up the Red Sky Foundation with his wife Emma after their daughter Luna had to undergo heart surgery in 2015, said: "Red Sky Foundation support many, many families that are waiting on the organ donation transplant list at the moment, and whether that’s through a counselling service to give them the mental support that they need or whether it’s even financial support or just to know that we’re there for them.

"We’re hoping to raise around £20,000 and that will be used to support those families that are in need most."

Victoria Eagle, whose daughter Poppy died unexpectedly in August at the age of just 20 was also planning to take part in the jump.

She said: "She passed away very unexpectedly. We weren’t aware of any issues with Poppy’s heart. We’d had a lovely family meal. We’d gone for a nice walk and we’d just gone to change for bed.

"When my youngest daughter asked Poppy if she’d come brush teeth with her, Poppy didn’t reply."

Victoria Eagle wanted to take part in the sky dive in memory of her daughter Poppy. Credit: Family photo

She added: "I’d like to do the skydive as a thank you to Red Sky Foundation and also to have the conversation around organ donation and just to have a think about what our loved ones would want to happen in that circumstance, because it could save a life and it could lead to a life well lived."

Among those supporting the event were bikers, who rode from Washington to the airfield in pink vests.

Grant Robson, from North East Bikers Against Bullies, said: "The first ride was quite emotional. I took a lot of time at home after the ride and I broke down a little bit, but I thought you’ve got to be strong, because Beatrix is stronger than us.

"To see her smiling and running around here, playing on the grass, it’s just amazing just to see her here, that’s the main thing."

The event has been rescheduled to take place next month.

