A mother and daughter who took part in widespread disorder in Middlesbrough while they walked the family dog have been jailed.

Amanda Walton, 51, was caught on CCTV throwing a missile, damaging a car wing mirror and rummaging through a bin, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Footage showed her daughter Megan Davison, 24, jumping up and down on a car’s roof, assisting in smashing windows, sticking a finger up at a police officer and she was seen walking away from a shop while “concealing items”, said Rachel Masters, prosecuting.

Walton brought her Chow Chow to the march in Middlesbrough on 4 August and video showed both women holding the pet’s lead at times as a mob made its way up Parliament Street.

Footage released by Cleveland Police captures Megan Davison jumping up and down on a car roof

The pair admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing and Walton was jailed for 22 months and Davison for 20 months by Judge Francis Laird KC.

Davison’s partner, Jake Wray, is awaiting sentence after admitting the same offence, having stopped cars at a junction to challenge drivers if they were “white” or “English”.

Walton, of Ashling Way, handed herself in after police circulated images of the trouble.

Davison, a mother-of-two, was arrested at her home in Seaton Street.

Police were investigating 250 crimes where private individuals suffered damage to property, or public buildings were vandalised on the day of unrest, the court heard.

Megan Davison and Amanda Walton were captured taking part in the disorder. Credit: Cleveland Police

Jon Harley, defending Davison, said she had taken a cocktail of drink and drugs the night before, following a break-up, and was still intoxicated during the march.

“She allowed herself to be swept up and behaved in a very stupid manner,” he said.

Since being in prison she has managed to stay drug-free, he said.

Gary Wood, for Walton, said she was at the protest out of concern for her daughter.

“She hadn’t planned to be involved, in fact she is present in the street with her dog,” he said.

The judge accepted that neither woman was motivated by racist ideology and that both were remorseful.

Judge Laird said the seriousness of the disorder, set against other outbreaks of trouble elsewhere in the country, meant neither sentence could be suspended, but he gave both credit for pleading guilty which reduced their jail terms.

Wray is due to be sentenced next week.

