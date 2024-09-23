Police have identified a man who died in a suspected assault in North Tyneside as a murder investigation continues.

John Smyth, 63, was found to have sustained serious injuries when officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Holly Avenue, in the Wallsend area, shortly before 5am on Sunday 22 September.

Emergency services attended but Mr Smyth, who was born in Glasgow and recently moved to North Tyneside, died a short time later.

Northumbria Police said his next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Two men – aged 41 and 34 – were arrested on suspicion of murder. The 41-year-old remains in police custody, while the 34-year-old has been released and told he will face no further action.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with John’s family and loved ones following their incredibly tragic loss.

“We continue to offer any support they need, and ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to process the events of the last 36 hours.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding John’s death remains ongoing, and we will do all we can to get answers for his family.

“Two men remain in police custody, and we would ask that anyone with information who has not already come forward please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police.

