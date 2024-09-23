A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following an incident in Stockton.

Lewis Bell, 26, from Stockton, died at the scene on Hills Drive after a reported incident at around 12am on Thursday 26 September.

Three further arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing murder investigation.

Cleveland Police said two men aged 19 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday (23 September).

Five people arrested in connection with the murder investigation last week remain on police bail.

