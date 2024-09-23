Two people have denied the murder of a man found dead in a park in Gateshead.

The body of Neil Selkirk, 54, was discovered in a grassed area off Shipcote Lane on Sunday 25 August.

Emergency services were called to the area, close to the town's central library, just after 6am.

Mr Selkirk had injuries consistent with being assaulted died at the scene.

Anthony O’Donnell, 39, and Craig Curry, 33, both of no fixed abode, are both accused of his murder.

The defendants appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday 23 September, via video link to prison, where they both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on 10 February.

