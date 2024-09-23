Workers at a Tetley Tea factory on Teesside are continuing to strike.

Almost 150 GMB members, based at the ULAY Eaglescliffe site, voted to walk out on Monday 23 September, claiming they have had years of real term pay cuts.

Tata Consumer Products, which owns the site, says it believes the offers it has made are fair, and it is disappointed in the decision to strike.

Paul Clark, GMB organiser, said "This loyal, predominantly female workforce has endured year after year of real terms pay cuts.

"Now they have had enough."

Tata Consumer Products said: "We are disappointed with the decision to strike particularly when we have two offers on the table.

"We are not immune to the difficult economic circumstances facing families and businesses, but we do believe the pay award offers made by us to be fair."

The strikes have caused fears of a tea shortage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...