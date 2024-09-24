Nine people involved in the false imprisonment, blackmail and torture of three men at a garage on South Tyneside have been jailed.

The group lured their victims to a lock-up off Fowler Street, in South Shields, on 18 September last year, before holding them prisoners.

The victims were subjected to severe violence including the use of a blowtorch and a spade as the offenders demanded significant amounts of money to secure their release.

They each required hospital treatment for their injuries.

Raids were carried out across the North East in the weeks that followed with nine arrests made.

Seven defendants pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and one count of blackmail when appearing at Newcastle Crown Court in April, while two other suspects admitted affray in June.

The office where the victims were tortured. Credit: Northumbria Police

The offenders have been sentenced throughout September.

They are:

Craig Seales, 38, of Rembrandt Avenue, South Shields, jailed for 10 years and four months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.

Daniel Lake, 33, of Landseer Gardens, South Shields, jailed for 11 years and eight months with an extended licence period of a further 28 months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.

Samantha Olsen, 36, of Sheridan Road, South Shields, jailed for eight and a half years after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.

Jonathon Ferguson, 31, of Quarry Lane, South Shields, jailed for eight years and a half years after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.

Iain Sutherland, 34, of Marigold Walk, South Shields, jailed for nine years and six months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.

Kasim Thompson, 35, of Cedar Grove, South Shields, jailed for nine years after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.

Grant Maclean, 25, of Bluebell Way, South Shields, jailed for nine years and three months after being convicted of two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail.

Jonathon Mason, 35, of Pine Avenue, South Shields, jailed for 15 months after being convicted of affray.

Liam Price, 30, of Oak Avenue, South Shields, jailed for 15 months after being convicted of affray.

Police have released imaged of the items used to torture the three victims. Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police Detective Inspector Mark Atherton said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the three victims who were subjected to significant levels of violence.

“It is clear the origins to this offence lie in organised criminal activity linked to drug dealing and these offenders set about to punish and intimidate the victims that day.

"No matter what was behind the dispute, the violence faced by the victims that day was sustained and significant.

“Violence of any kind will never be tolerated and a huge amount of work from a team of specialist detectives working closely with CPS North East Complex Casework Unit has culminated in the conviction of nine violent offenders.

“I would also like to commend the outstanding bravery that the victims have shown throughout the criminal justice process.

“As part of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated activity to tackle serious and organised crime, we will continue to consider every tactic at our disposal to dismantle criminal networks and bring offenders to justice.”

