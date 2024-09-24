A man has been charged with murder following a suspected assault which left a man dead on North Tyneside.

George Ness, 41, of Avon Avenue, North Shields, is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (24 September).

It follows the death of John Smyth, 63, who was found with serious injuries by officers responding to a report of a disturbance on Holly Avenue, in the Wallsend area.

Mr Smyth, who was born in Glasgow and had recently moved to North Tyneside from the Derby area, died at the scene on Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, was released on Monday and has been told he will face no further action.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, all of our thoughts remain with John’s family and friends at this incredibly tragic and difficult time.

“Our specially trained officers continue to offer support to John’s loved ones, and we would ask the public to refrain from speculation both in the community and online which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.”

