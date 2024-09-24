A police officer has admitted an offence of stalking and has been suspended, his force has said.

Robert Stringer, 31, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to an offence of stalking involving serious alarm and distress, Northumbria Police said.

He will appear at the same court for sentencing on 13 November, his employers said.

Northumbria Police said the constable has been suspended and will now face misconduct proceedings.

Detective Superintendent Donna Rose, head of professional standards, said: “When concerns were raised in relation to the officer, they were subsequently suspended from duty and a thorough investigation carried out.

“He was then charged with the offence, which he has now admitted.

“Their actions were completely unacceptable and are in no way representative of the overwhelming majority of officers, staff and volunteers at Northumbria Police, who come to work to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

“As a force, we have made it very clear that when someone falls below the standards expected and which they made a commitment to uphold we will take appropriate action.

“I can confirm misconduct proceedings are also being progressed in relation to the officer, who remains suspended from duty.”

