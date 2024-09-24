A second man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 26-year-old in an incident on Teesside.

Lewis Bell died after a reported incident in the early hours of Thursday 19 September on Hills Drive in Stockton.

Police charged a 25-year-old man and he is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday 24 September.

A 17-year-old man has now also been charged with murder.

A third male,19, has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

Five more people who had been arrested last week in connection with the murder investigation also remain on police bail.

