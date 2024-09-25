The gravestone of a teenager who was killed in a crash in Northumberland has been vandalised.

Bethany Fisher died at the scene of a collision on Victoria Terrace, in Bedlington, in the early hours of 19 August 2017, after celebrating her 19th birthday.

She was a passenger in a car which collided with a number of parked vehicles.

The driver was sentenced to six years behind bars at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and a string of other offences.

Bethany was laid to rest at Netherton Lane Cemetery, in Bedlington, where her gravestone was vandalised last month - the day before her birthday and two days before the seventh anniversary of her death.

The teenager was killed in a crash after celebrating her 19th birthday. Credit: Northumberland Police

Isabelle Easson, Bethany’s mother, said: “We have to live with the heartbreak of losing our beautiful girl each and every day.

“Time will never heal these wounds, and now our suffering has been made worse by this horrendous act.

“Whoever is responsible for causing our family such distress at what is always the most difficult time of the year for us is utterly heartless.”

Police received a report of criminal damage at the cemetery which is understood to have been committed between 11pm on 15 August and midday on 16 August.

Northumbria Police are investigating and are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact the force.

Inspector Wayne Daniels, of Northumbria Police, said: “This act of vandalism at Bethany’s grave, a place where loved ones come to remember their beloved daughter, sister and friend, is an abhorrent crime.

“We would urge anyone who has any information about what has happened, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 096827A/24.

