The Labour Party, bringing to a close its first conference since returning to power this summer, has said it is "proud" there are now more people from Sunderland in the cabinet than went to Eton.

The North East has strong representation in the current government, at least compared to previous administrations.

Sir Keir Starmer, himself state educated until going into sixth form, has formed a cabinet with just two privately educated members and tried to move away from the perception of elitism often given to past cabinets.

But how much do MPs from the region hold sway over the government in Westminster?

Bridget Phillipson and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (right) are the most high profile members of the cabinet from the North East. Credit: PA Images

Speaking to conference on Wednesday (25 September), Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson - who is the Houghton and Sunderland South MP - was introduced by her former teacher, Zahida Hamilton.

Reflecting on her time teaching Ms Phillipson at a local state school in Washington, Ms Hamilton said: "I wrote on one school report for that same shy girl with the plaits, that she should take more opportunities to speak up in class. I now know she is going to speak up loud and clear."

The education secretary, who has often talked about her education, said her "amazing teacher" agreed with her "the best education shouldn't be just for some our children, but for all our children".

She has frequently credited her teachers with inspiring her to go on to Oxford University after school.

On Wednesday, Bridget Phillipson was introduced on stage by her former teacher Zahida Hamilton. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

And while the Houghton and Sunderland South MP might be amongst the highest profile people from the North East in the current government, she is far from the only one.

Talking to ITV News Tyne Tees Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick, she said: "I'm delighted that we've got such strong North East representation in government, both in cabinet and through the ministerial ranks."

At the top table of power, she is joined by Tynemouth MP Sir Alan Campbell as Chief Whip - responsible for keeping discipline amongst members of parliament - and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Although he is a North West MP, Mr Reynolds is originally from Wearside.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

In the more junior ranks of government, Newcastle North MP Catherine McKinnell is Schools Minister, while Anna Turley, the Redcar MP, is a whip.

Baroness Jenny Chapman, the former Darlington MP and now a member of the House of Lords, is a minister at the Foreign Office.

Then behind the scenes, Blaydon and Consett MP Liz Twist has been appointed the PM's Parliamentary Private Secretary.

Explaining her role in the first Labour government for almost 15 years, Ms Twist said: "What it means in practical terms is really being a link between the parliamentary Labour party and the Prime Minister, to make sure we keep that contact and know what people are feeling."

Liz Twist is the Prime Minister's Parliamentary Private Secretary, essentially providing him with a link to his MPs. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Addressing what it means for her constituents, as well as others across the North East, she added: "There's a huge benefit to having that closeness [to the Prime Minister] I think."

Experienced former Labour politicians from the North East are also contributing in advisory roles.

There has been some controversy around former Darlington MP Alan Milburn giving guidance to new ministers, while Peter Mandleson, once the Hartlepool MP and a key player in Tony Blair's government, is trying to impart wisdom.

At the other end of the experience scale, the new MP for Gateshead Central and Whickham Mark Ferguson has been designated a "mission champion" by the new government.

Several members of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's cabinet are from the North East. Credit: PA Images

He is tasked with working across different ministerial departments to help deliver on different pledges set out by Sir Keir during the general election.

Mr Ferguson told ITV Tyne Tees that his role has a direct impact on people in the North East.

He said: "The responsibility really is to represent the concerns and interests of the people of the North East in these missions that have been established by the Prime Minister. They're really going to be what drives the agenda of the government."

Asked if he was a so-called 'Starmtrooper' - someone simply tasked with doing the government's bidding rather than focusing solely on the needs of his constituents - he responded: "Look, I'm the MP for Gateshead, my job is to represent the interests of the people of Gateshead Central and Whickham."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...