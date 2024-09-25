A masked robber who threatened shop workers with a machete on two occasions has been jailed.

Gary Walsh first entered the shop on Brierley Road, in Blyth, at around 9.40pm on 26 July last year, having donned a home-made mask and wielding a 21-inch long blade.

The 33-year-old threatened two shop workers with the machete and forced them to hand over around £1,100 in cash before he fled the scene.

Walsh returned to the same premises six days later at about 9.50pm, and he again threatened an employee with a weapon.

On the second occasion, the robber left empty-handed but Walsh was soon identified as the prime suspect.

In a search at his home, the machete and clothing worn during the second offence were discovered.

Walsh, of Patterdale Road, Blyth, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and later charged with one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He was found guilty following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in June, and was sentenced at the same court last week to six years and six months behind bars.

Detective Constable Ruth Herbert, of Northumbria Police, who led the investigation said: “Walsh’s reckless decisions on these two nights could have easily had fatal consequences.

“He valued his own gain above the lives of others, and I am pleased that such a dangerous offender has been handed a lengthy custodial sentence.

“Walsh refused to take responsibility for his actions, selfishly forcing his victims to relive their traumatic ordeals at court.

“Thanks to their incredible bravery and co-operation of the victims, along with the brilliant work of our officers, the jury were quick to see through Walsh’s lies and convict him.”

