The Saltburn Cliff Tramway will reopen this week following a fire which required the attraction to undergo an extensive restoration.

Opening on Friday (27 September), a decision has been taken to keep the iconic cliff lift open daily until January for a longer period than usual.

The tramway has been closed since January when an electrical fire started in the Grade-II listed pump room and caused extensive damage.

A full rewire and replacement of bespoke equipment was needed as well as improvements to the control system. A full maintenance programme has also taken place.

The two cars remained undamaged due to them being positioned halfway along the track for the off season.

Before and after of the pump room where the fire started. Credit: Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council

Due to the structure's historical importance, special permission had to be granted for work to take place.

Cllr Carrie Richardson, cabinet member for climate and culture and deputy leader, said: “The word ‘iconic’ can be overused but it is absolutely the right word for the Saltburn Tramway.

"It is famous across the country and has been much loved right here in the Tees Valley for many generations – so it’s wonderful to see it back to all its glory once again.

The damage done to the structure required a long restoration which meant even though a full electrical rewire and new glazing installed in May, work had to continue over the peak summer months.

Cllr Carrie Richardson added: “It has been frustrating that the work took a long time, especially in the summer months.

"However, our visitors have understood that it had to be carefully restored and it needed specialist work done thoroughly.

"We also took the opportunity to undertake a full maintenance programme and we are keeping it open for longer hours every day until January.”

The Tramway will operate most days from 10.30am on Friday 27 September until 31 October 2024, daily 10.30am to 5pm.

And from 1 November 2024 to 5 January 2025 it will be open daily from 10.30am to 4pm.

