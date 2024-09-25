'Teesside Tornado' Richard Kilty reveals racing injury from Paris Olympics

The 'Teesside Tornado' Richard Kilty has revealed he tore his achilles tendon during the Paris Olympics in the summer.

The 34-year-old from Stockton was part of the mens 4x100m relay team who won Bronze in the games on Friday 9 August.

Kilty has suffered previously with an injury to his achilles which required surgery, and left him fighting his way back into contention for this summer's Olympics.

His latest injury resulted in him having his third surgery on his achilles.

Posting on the social media site X he said: "Kept This one quiet the last few weeks. Racing At the Olympic Games I TORE MY ACHILLES in the heats, didn’t want to make a fuss about it as I wanted to celebrate with my teammates winning our bronze medal.

"I suffered for months with my Achilles this year before finally tearing it in Paris.

"Returning home I got an MRI and I had a severely damaged & Torn Achilles tendon. This is my 3rd Achilles surgery but on my right leg which has always been ok.

"The last few years has been very rough but all worth it & will always put my body through the fire if it’s needed for success."

The sprinter finished by adding: "Thank you do everyone who supported me through the Olympic Games you all know who you are & special thanks to one of the best surgeons in the world James Calder OBE for fixing me up yet again."

Kilty's racing journey has not been smooth sailing. This year he secured an elusive medal after winning third place on the podium with his teammates Zharnel Hughes, Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake with a time of 37.61 seconds.

It came three years after he was stripped of a Silver medal from the Tokyo games, after sprinter CJ Ujah was found to have breached anti-doping rules.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...