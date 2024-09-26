A £10 billion US investment in a new artificial intelligence data centre in Northumberland will create 4,000 jobs in the UK, according to the Government.

The deal with private equity giant Blackstone will create Europe’s biggest AI data centre in Cambois near Blyth.

Sir Keir Starmer said the investment, facilitated by the Office for Investment, showed the UK is “open for business” as he attempts to woo US bosses in New York.

As a result of the deal, around 1,200 jobs will be dedicated to the construction of the site.

Blackstone will also put £110 million into a fund for skills training and transport infrastructure in the area.

The site was bought by Blackstone earlier this year after the collapse of Britishvolt, which had planned to build electric car batteries.

The plan for Blackstone to develop the site was first revealed in April, before Sir Keir Starmer's election win.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is visiting the UN in New York but is also meeting US chief executives Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Speaking on Wednesday 25 September, Sir Keir said: “The number one mission of my government is to grow our economy, so that hard-working British people reap the benefits and more foreign investment is a crucial part of that plan.

“New investment such as the one we’ve announced with Blackstone today is a huge vote of confidence in the UK and it proves that Britain is back as a major player on the global stage and we’re open for business.”

Blackstone’s president Jon Gray said: “The UK is a top investment market for Blackstone because of its powerful combination of talent and innovation along with a highly transparent legal system."

The site in Cambois near Blyth, Northumberland currently lies empty. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

He continued: “We are making significant commitments to building social housing, facilitating the energy transition, growing life sciences companies and developing critical infrastructure needed to fuel the digital economy.

“This includes a projected £10 billion investment to build one of Europe’s largest hyperscale data centres supporting 4,000 jobs. Blackstone is committed to Britain.”

The Prime Minister is meeting a series of US business chiefs including Mr Gray while in New York for the UN General Assembly.

It comes ahead of the UK’s international investment summit in October, which the Government hopes will attract hundreds of leading chief executives and financiers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...