A man has been charged in connection with a fatal XL bully dog attack in Sunderland.

Ian Langley, 54, was taken to hospital after he was injured by the dog outside his home in Shiney Row.

Officers received a reports of the incident outside an address on Maple Terrace at around 6:55pm on Tuesday 3 October 2023.

Mr Langley was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away a short time later.

Christopher Bell, 45, of De La Pole Avenue in Hull, has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court next month.

The XL Bully dog was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and friends following his tragic death.

“I would like to recognise the strength and patience they have shown during what has been a complex investigation.”

He added: “We recognise the impact this tragedy had on the wider community and would like to thank all those who have helped with the investigation.

“We have now secured a charge and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise legal proceedings.”

In February 2024, the American XL bully breed was added to the list of banned dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Since then it has been illegal to own an XL Bbully without an exemption and all must be neutered.

