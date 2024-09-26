Two people have died following a crash in Newcastle in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Chillingham Road, in the Heaton area of the city, at about 2:15am on Thursday 26 September.

A silver Mercedes 250 AMG vehicle had collided with a wall, a police spokesperson said.

Two men - aged 30 and 26 - were found to have sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead a short time later.

Both men's next of kin have been informed of their deaths.

Two other people in the car - both 19-year-old women - were taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Ferguson, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are firmly with the families and loved-ones of the two people who have tragically died.

“We have specially-trained officers supporting them and will assist in any way we can.”

Sergeant Ferguson added: “A full investigation into the cause of the collision is now underway and a number of enquiries have been carried out.

“I would appeal to anyone who has details which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the moments leading up to the collision or those with dashcam footage.

“Your information could be vital in helping us ascertain exactly what took place so please contact us." Witnesses should send a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the force website or go to www.northumbria.police.uk/ tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us- about-existing-case-report/.Those with dash cam footage can upload footage by going to www.northumbria.police.uk/ police-forces/northumbria- police/areas/campaigns/ campaigns/submit-your-dashcam- footage/For those unable to contact the force in those ways, call 101, quoting log number NP-20240926-0053.

