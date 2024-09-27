'Changes to governance' following Teesworks report

The Tees Valley Mayor says that “a number of changes to governance” have been made at a major regeneration project in Redcar.

It follows a review commissioned by the government into allegations of corruption at Teesworks. A report published in January found no evidence of illegality but did make a number of recommendations to strengthen governance and transparency.

In a progress report, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen says recommendations have been taken “extremely seriously.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The response has been developed following one of the most wide-ranging and extensive processes ever undertaken by the Combined Authority and its constituent authorities.

“It has produced robust and highly detailed response to the Tees Valley Review and I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to all elected members, officers and external bodies who have contributed.

“Teesworks is set to deliver transformational change to Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool and this work will now allow us to progress with its delivery – creating well-paid high-skilled jobs, attracting global investment and growing our local economy.”

Ben Houchen says he is "committed to working beyond party lines" to grow the economy on Teesside.

The changes have been agreed with the five constituent councils of the Tees Valley Combined Authority and follow a review of the 28 recommendations made in the report.

They will be integrated into the processes of the Hartlepool and Middlesbrough Development Corporations in the future.

In a letter sent to Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Ben Houchen said: "When the Prime Minister took office, I was grateful to meet with both him and yourself to discuss this Government’s plans for the country. The unwavering message was that this Government’s central mission would be to grow our economy, a goal I share and one I am committed to working beyond party lines to achieve.

"It is evident that Teesworks can play a significant role in this Government’s success both economically and in the sphere of Net Zero, something everyone in the country should be working towards.

"It is my hope that this comprehensive response to the Tees Valley Review can provide a strategic reset, whereby we can realign our goals and use the Teesworks site to drive growth, create jobs, and develop the technologies of the future."

