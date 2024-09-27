Talks are ongoing to bring Rugby League's Magic Weekend back to Newcastle for 2025.

The event moved away from St James’ Park this year and was relocated to Leeds, due to a schedule change that prompted concern about it clashing with the start of Newcastle United’s Premier League season in August.

St James’ Park had played host to the event seven times since 2015 and is seen by many fans as its spiritual home.

Last month’s edition at Elland Road attracted the second-lowest attendance in Magic Weekend’s history.

An official at Newcastle City Council confirmed rumours that a return to Tyneside is very much on the cards – and told councillors that a potential date has been found in 2025.

Jim Mawdsley, the local authority’s principal advisor on events and culture, said at a scrutiny committee meeting on Thursday: “We are in negotiations with Rugby League Super League about bringing Magic Weekend back to the city. The reason we didn’t have it this year was because we couldn’t find a date at St James’ Park, due to Rugby League changing its schedule.

“But we believe at this point that we may have found a date [in 2025] to suit all parties.”

August bank holiday weekend in 2025 is being considered as a potential date.

Labour councillor Dan Greenhough, a Yorkshire native and keen rugby league enthusiast, said that bringing Magic Weekend back to Newcastle would be a major boost for the city and for fans.

He added: “It was a bit of a damp squib this year in Leeds – and I say that as a Yorkshireman. I would be very proud to see it brought back to Newcastle and we know how much it brings into the local economy.”

Rugby League Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, confirmed Newcastle was one venue location being considered for 2025, as well as Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff and Dublin.

