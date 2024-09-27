A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Stockton man.

26-year-old Lewis Bell died after a reported incident in the early hours of Thursday 19 September on Hills Drive in Stockton.

Emergency services were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old has now been arrested at a property in Hardwick on suspicion of murder. A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been taken into custody where they will be questioned by officers.

Officers were called to Hills Drive in Stockton in the early hours of 19 September. Credit: Terry Blackburn

Earlier, two people - a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man - were charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Six other people arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that might help Cleveland Police with their investigation is asked to contact them directly.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

