A man from Sunderland who was the first person in the UK to be convicted of riot following recent disorder has been jailed.

Kieran Usher, 32, from Hendon, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Newcastle Crown Court.

The charge related to his role in widespread disorder in Sunderland on Friday 2 August.

An earlier hearing at the same court heard how he had gestured towards officers and crowds in the city centre in order to “encourage violence”.

Usher was captured on CCTV wearing a face covering, encouraging others to take part and throwing a missile at police officers. He was also filmed throwing missiles at police as part of a large mob.

Riot carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and is a more serious charge than violent disorder, which most other defendants from the recent nationwide trouble have faced.

