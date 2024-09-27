Newcastle United CEO to step down after blood cancer diagnosis

Newcastle United's CEO Darren Eales is to step down after he was diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer.

The 52-year-old, who joined the club in the summer of 2022, says it has been an "extraordinary privilege" to hold the role, but must step back on health grounds.

He will continue to lead the club's executive team until his successor is appointed.

Darren Eales said: "Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey.

"However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the club's supporters, ownership, players and staff. I'm proud of what we have collectively achieved and I'm excited to see what's ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success."

Darren Eales also oversaw the arrival of new sporting director Paul Mitchell and performance director Jamie Bunce at St James' Park. Credit: PA

The club's Chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said: "All of us who are connected with Newcastle United are very saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with Darren and his family and we send him every good wish for a full recovery. On a personal level, Darren has been a great partner to me and to our fans, players, ownership and staff.

"On behalf of the club and its owners, I want to thank Darren for his service and dedication to Newcastle United. He has made a significant contribution to the club's progress during his time as CEO, helping to build a strong foundation for Newcastle United's success. We fully understand the difficult decision he has made.

"We will work closely with Darren to hand over the CEO role at the appropriate moment following a carefully considered search process, and he will continue to have the full support of the board and the Newcastle United family now and in the future."

