A prolific thief has been jailed after he ripped off a shopworker's fingernails while trying to steal cigarettes.

Liam Edward Smith, 27, snatched five packets of cigarettes from the victim in the Bishop Auckland branch of Aldi on Sunday 30 July, also causing her severe bruising.

Smith also stole items, including razor blades, in a string of thefts from other supermarkets in Tindale Crescent.

He assaulted an off-duty officer who challenged him over the stolen goods.

In total, Smith, of Esh Winning, County Durham, was charged with two counts of robbery, assault, assaulting an emergency worker and six thefts.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Smith was sentenced to four years and four-and-a-half months in prison.

Durham Police Detective Constable Cattin, who led the investigation, said: “This incident was understandably distressing for the victims and just shows how little regard Smith has for people or property.

"We are glad he has been put behind bars.”

