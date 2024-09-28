Around 70 endangered crayfish have been found dead in Northumberland, the Environment Agency has said.

An investigation has now been launched by the organisation into the deaths as the species is the only native freshwater crayfish in the UK.

The fish were found dead along the River Wansbeck - one of the last strongholds for the species.

Testing has already ruled out the listed diseases white spot syndrome virus as well as crayfish plague, and water quality testing has ruled out pollution.

Further testing is being carried out by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) on crayfish taken from affected locations to understand if an infectious aquatic animal disease has caused the deaths.

Testing is being carried out by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science on crayfish taken from the river. Credit: Environment Agency

Water quality testing and field work has confirmed this is not linked to water pollution.

The deaths have only affected white clawed crayfish and there is likely no risk to humans, pets or other wildlife.

The public and especially river users are being urged to follow advice to prevent any potential infection from spreading across the catchment, and to other nearby catchments such as the Tyne and Blyth, which also have healthy populations of the native species.

The Environment Agency Area Environment Manager, Sarah Jennings, said: “The Wansbeck is such a great home for the white clawed crayfish, which play a really important role in the river’s ecosystem.

"It’s one of the most abundant populations of the species in Europe, estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands or more.

“Everyone has a part to play to limit the spread of any infection which may be affecting them. Advice includes thoroughly cleaning boots and equipment and anything else that has been in or around the river and its tributaries.

“If you see any crayfish, alive or dead, leave it where it is and report it immediately to the Environment Agency.”

Over the past five years since its launch, the Northumberland Crayfish Partnership, which includes the Environment Agency, Northumberland Rivers Trust, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Northumberland Zoo and the National Trust, has already done a significant amount of work to safeguard the population.

This includes creating secure breeding areas and safe ‘ark’ sites across Northumberland to support conservation efforts and ensure the crayfish survives into the future.

The Environment Agency asked the public to report any sightings of dead crayfish to them immediately, on the number 0800 807060.

They also reminded the public to leave the crayfish where it was found as it is illegal to handle or remove them from the water without the correct licenses.

