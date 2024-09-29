A run has been held in memory of a man who died following this year's Great North Run.

Sam Wealleans was running in memory of his sister and a family friend for the mental health charity Mind.

The 29-year-old collapsed 11 miles into the route.

Around 800 people attended today's event in Sam's home town of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland.

The route took participants along the seafront for 2.1 miles - the distance Sam had left to complete to finish the half marathon earlier this month.

It was organised on by local runner Karen Smith, who felt compelled to organise the event.

"Sam's a local lad," she said. "He's from here originally. And it means a lot to the community. The running community but the community as a whole.

"There's lots around the country doing the 2.1 miles today. But today I thought it was poignant for it to be in his home town."

Ms Smith said she was overwhelmed by the community spirit from within the town - and beyond.

"Everybody pulls together when they're needed. And in my eyes everybody's needed to show family, friends, the support that everybody has for him.

"What he was thought of, what they think of the family, the running community, everything. It's what it's all about," she told ITV Tyne Tees.

The run was 2.1 miles, the distance Sam had left to cover on the GNR. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees.

Some of the people attending knew Sam. Others were simply moved by his story.

Sam had originally intended to raise £350. His fundraising page now has more than £30,000 in donations.

Alex Wilson, of Tyneside and Northumberland Mind, said: "It just shows how popular and well liked Sam was because of the turn out today.

"All the money that's been raised in Sam's memory has just been fantastic. A fantastic amount of money that will support people with their mental health."

