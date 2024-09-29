A volunteer life brigade on the North East coast has issued safety advice to swimmers and surfers about the risk of rip currents in the autumn months.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade told ITV Tyne Tees they dealt with four near-deaths this time last year after individuals got into difficulty in the water.

Speaking at King Edward's Bay - a popular sea swimming hotspot - Heather Peacock said: "For this particular area it's really handy to take a look from the top before you come down onto the beach.

"Rip currents look more like flatter pieces of water in between the waves. And if you do get stuck in a rip current, we advise trying to swim parallel to shore."

What is a rip current?

A rip current - sometimes known as a 'rip-tide' is a powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water flowing from the shore out to the sea.

Rip currents can move at speeds of over 5mph - often faster than a tide, which rises and falls slowly.

They can occur on any beach with breaking waves and are a leading cause of beach-related drownings, according to the Royal Life Saving Society.

Rip currents are more common during the autumn months and are caused by the waves out at sea.

Another way to spot a rip current is a change in the colour of the water - usually it will look darker or murkier.

