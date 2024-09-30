Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision on the A19 in County Durham yesterday (29 September).

Police were called at 11:50am to a one-vehicle collision at Murton which involved a pedestrian.

Paramedics also attended, but the 22-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver did not receive any injuries.

An investigation is now underway and officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage.

People with information are being told to contact Durham Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation unit via their e-mail sciu@durham.police.uk or to call 101.

