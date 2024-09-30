A grieving mother from North Tyneside is joining calls for England to clamp down on cheap alcohol after the death of her daughter.

Joanne Good's daughter, Megan, was 16 years-old when she died after drinking cheap white cider at a New Year’s Eve party.

Now more than ten years since her death, Ms Good is urging the government to follow Scotland in raising the Minimum Unit Price (MUP) of alcohol.

Across the border, the MUP level increases today (30 September) from 50p to 65p.

Campaigners in England want the same to be introduced here to reduce the amount of illness and deaths from alcohol. It is thought the biggest impact would be seen in the North East.

A coroner’s report after Megan's death ruled that she had died from pulmonary aspiration. She would have been 27 this month. Her mother's said: “I know the impact cheap, strong alcohol can have on people’s lives, because it has devastated ours.“Cheap, strong alcohol is on sale in almost every off licence and supermarket and it poses a particular risk to children and young people. We need more action to protect them – and other vulnerable people - from using cheap alcohol as a crutch.

"As we’ve seen in Scotland, Minimum Unit Price targets the cheapest, strongest alcohol – such as own brand spirits, beers and cider, so that it’s no longer available at pocket money prices.

“Losing Megan has broken our family, and if it can happen to us, it can happen to anybody. I wouldn’t want any family to go through what we’ve been through so I will keep campaigning until I see some action to reduce the devastating consequences of alcohol.”

Megan Craig-Wilkinson died from dry drowning after drinking a litre-and-a-half of cider. Credit: Family Photo

Among those backing calls for the change is the North East alcohol programme Balance.

Sue Taylor, Head of Alcohol Policy for the organisation said: “All the evidence suggests that meaningful action on the price of alcohol would help reduce deaths and hospital admissions from alcohol, with the biggest impact in the North East. We have also seen the impact of repeated alcohol duty cuts on rising hospital admissions.“8 out of 10 people in the North East believe alcohol is a significant problem both nationally and regionally, and it is no surprise when we are seeing such impact on our NHS wards and in our communities.“At a time when illness and alcohol deaths in England and especially here in the North East are at an all-time high, we need similarly proactive and enlightened public health policies to reduce alcohol harm and protect the most vulnerable in our communities."

She added: "MUP has been shown to be such a policy and whilst it should be part of a wider package of measures to reduce alcohol consumption and harm, its introduction would be hugely welcome in England and of particular benefit to this region.”

