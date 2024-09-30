A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire police were called to an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale, Harrogate shortly before 11pm on Sunday 29 September.

Officers found the body of a man in his 50's, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Two men aged 26 and 34 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A man in his 40's has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three currently remain in police custody.

In a statement Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jonathon Sygrove, said: "We would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to get in touch straight away.

"We know this will be extremely worrying for the local community, and officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on duty today and carrying out reassurance patrols in the area. Please speak to them if you have any concerns."

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12240177924. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

