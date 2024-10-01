Play Brightcove video

Katie Cole reports on the issue of falling pupil numbers affecting one school on North Tyneside and which could threaten the closure of others across the region

As parents fight to save a high school on North Tyneside, there is a warning that falling pupil numbers across the region could lead to other closures.

Monkseaton High School, in Whitely Bay, is under threat because of a huge financial deficit and falling pupil numbers.

At the same time, a report says falling birth rates are already impacting school budgets with the North East being hit the hardest.

Among those affected in Whitley Bay is pupil Ivy Maddock, who started at the school just four weeks ago.

One of only two high schools in the area, within a three tier system, it was not Ivy's first choice but she is enjoying it and fears the impact of another move.

She told ITV Tyne Tees: "It’s stressful getting into a different school from all my friends.

"And then if the friends I've made, and the friends I have at Monkseaton, if I’m split up from them again, then I might not have any friends at the new school I end up going to. It’d be such a shame."

Ivy's mum, Claire Blenkinsop, said she was concerned for the pupils attending the school and was "angry" the situation had come about.

She said: "That school is only 15 years old, it won awards for its design. Why hasn’t something been done?"

Monkseaton High School could close by 31 August 2026 if a viable solution is not found. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The school is at risk of shutting because it has not got enough pupils and therefore not enough funding.

Low birth rates and parents preferring other schools in the area have left it operating at only 50% capacity.

By 2026 it is forecast to have a funding deficit of £7m.

North Tyneside Council said it has explored alternatives including becoming an academy - but so far has nothing has come to fruition.

Julie Firth, director of children's services, said: "It’s really difficult. It's a choice that nobody wants to be to make. And so we are absolutely committed that if a viable option is put forward, we will explore it.

'We are keen to work with parents to share information to see whether they can come up with a viable option and we will absolutely take that forward because nobody wants to see a school closed."

North Tyneside is not alone in seeing a fall in birth rates which puts the future of other schools under question.

A fall in pupil numbers is something that school leaders are concerned about and the region seems to be impacted more than any other.

A recent report said that the North East will see the greatest decline - a predicted 13% - in pupil numbers in primary schools between now and 2029.

Zoe Carr, based in Sunderland, is from Schools North East and the head WISE Academies, a trust made up of 16 primary schools.

She has already merged year groups to try and balance the books.

Falling pupil numbers is an issue that could threaten the future of others schools across the North East. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"You might have a year one pupil in a class with some year two pupils, or you might have your nursery children and reception children together," she told ITV Tyne Tees.

"It does take some planning because you have to get your curriculum right."

Ms Carr said more help was needed for school leaders.

"Ultimately it comes down to the government," she added. "It's not a palatable situation to be looking at more school closures, so we really need to try to have more money, particularly the schools that are suffering the most acute loss of pupils.

"How do we support those schools and still meet the challenges to provide that high quality of education?"

Zoe Carr, from WISE Academies, has merged year groups to help balance the budget. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Parents Clifton Evers and Katarina Olaussen, from North Tyneside, are urging people to get involved in the six week consultation for Monkseaton High School.

Their children Ingrid and Marcus are in a first and middle school that feed into the school.Clifton said: "You have this community here - it’s been here for quite a while. That's why we moved here.

"If it starts to fray at the edges you start to worry. What is going to happen to everyone, everyone in the whole community?"

Katarina added: "I think as people start to understand the potential impact this is having, I think more and more people are going to get engaged.So I think the most important thing is to have that voice heard."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We recognise the challenges that schools are facing, which is why the Education Secretary has committed to resetting the relationship with the sector and working alongside them to break down barriers to opportunity for all our children.

“We have increased school funding to almost £61.8 billion this year, including almost £1.1 billion through the new Core Schools Budget Grant to support schools with overall costs.

North Tyneside Council has stressed the closure is not a done deal.

A public consultation is underway and it hopes between parents, residents, businesses and education stakeholders, that a solution can be found.

