The mother of a woman who was raped and murdered in Northumberland has backed a call from the Lord Chancellor to reconsider the recommendation to release her daughter's killer.

Steven Ling has served 27 years in prison after he was jailed for life after admitting to the murder of 29-year-old Joanne Tulip in Stamfordham in 1997.

Following his fifth parole hearing, Ling was recommended for release into the community, subject to conditions including informing authorities of any relationships he might develop; being subject to monitoring and a curfew, and remaining outside an exclusion zone to avoid contact with his victim’s family.

The Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood has now asked the Parole Board to reconsider the recommendation to release him on the basis that it was 'legally irrational'.

Joanne's mother Doreen Soulsby said: "I welcome the decision taken by the Secretary of State for Justice to submit a reconsideration request to the Parole Board.

"I strongly disagreed with the Parole Board’s decision to release Ling straight into the community.

"This is a man who committed the most horrific sadistic crimes against my daughter, including stabbing her 60 times and raping her, after having consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

"Ling has spent 27 years in custody without having had sex. There is a possibility that once he is let out in the community, he will seriously harm other women and will use force to do so, as he did with Joanne.

"There is nothing that can be done to stop this man constantly thinking he is entitled to sex."

Ling, now 49, was recommended for release by the parole board having served 27 years in prison for murder. Credit: PA

Ling, a farm worker, was inspired to murder Ms Tulip on Christmas Day 1997 by sadism, Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time.

A charge of rape was left on file during the original court case, so he is not a convicted sex offender. However in its ruling the Parole Board said: “Mr Ling has always accepted that he raped the victim.”

During sentencing, Mr Justice Potts told Ling, who was 23 at the time of the murder, "You will never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women." He was given life with a minimum term of 20 years, which was reduced to 18 years by the High Court.

The panel accepted that Ling undertaken an official programme to address his violent and sexual offending, and his conduct in prison "has largely been exemplary".

During a hearing in July 2024, two psychologists agreed he should be freed from prison saying he felt ashamed of his "monstrous" past.

The Lord Chancellor said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Joanne Tulip, whose life was taken in a truly horrifying attack.

“Public protection is my first priority. After careful consideration, I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to release Steven Ling from prison.”

