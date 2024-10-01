A trial date has been set for a man charged with stabbing a detective during an interview at a maximum security prison.

The 62-year-old of County Durham, is charged with attempted murder following an incident at HMP Frankland, Durham, on 23 July.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday 1 October via videolink for a brief hearing where he was not asked to enter a plea.

Judge Francis Laird KC told the defendant his trial would be set for 17 February to secure the date, with a plea hearing on 7 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...