Julia Barthram had a sneak peek behind the scenes of the Tyne Bridge restoration.

The first phase of a multi-million pound project to restore the Tyne bridge to its former glory has been revealed.

The completed work is part of the £32m scheme to revamp, repair and re-paint the iconic structure which began last September.

It is being completed in 20 stages as weight restrictions on the Grade II-listed structure mean that it cannot be entirely covered by scaffolding at once.

So far, the work has included steelwork repairs while the parapet and underside of the bridge have been given a fresh coat of the bridge's distinctive green paint.

The work is due to be finished in October 2028 in time for the bridge's centenary celebration.

The iconic Tyne Bridge has had its first repaint in over 20 years. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It is estimated that over the course of the four-year project, 1,000 repairs will need to be carried out.

These include steelwork repairs, grit blasting and re-painting, as well as concrete repairs, drainage improvements, and masonry repairs.

The bridge deck will also be waterproofed, resurfaced and the bridge joints replaced.

To date, the work has not always been obvious from the road, as it has been taking place in a narrow gap in the structure below the road.

This has included removing nine tonnes of bird poo, the equivalent of three Land Rover Defenders, so that the steelwork could be repaired before being repainted.

It is thought that throughout the restoration 139,400 litres of paint will be used - enough to fill 850 beer barrels.

Cllr Karen Kilgour, deputy leader of Newcastle City Council, said: "This is a really exciting time for the project with the first coat of green paint being applied. It truly is a welcome transformation seeing this much-loved icon being restored to its former glory.

"This has been a real labour of love for all those involved in this major scheme and the teams have worked non-stop since the project got underway this April.

"It will be a proud day when the restoration is complete and we see the bridge shining proudly once again on the Tyneside skyline."

Work has not always been visible to the public as it has been carried out in a small space under the bridge deck. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Neil Wilkinson, from Gateshead Council added: "It's fantastic to see this rich green shaade of paint back on the bridge, bringing it to it's best.

"Everyone knows what the Tyne bridge means to this area, and it's going to be great for people to see the new paint as they travel back and forth, to understand what the finished restoration will look like."

Around 70,000 vehicles use the bridge to cross the River Tyne every day, and since April two of the four lanes have been closed.

These restrictions, which cut the capacity of the bridge in half, are expected to remain in place until 2025.

