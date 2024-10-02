A teenage cyclist has died following a crash in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to Walker Road, in Byker, just before 9pm on Friday 27 September after reports of a collision involving a bike and a silver VW Golf.

A 16-year-old boy - who has now been named as Jayden McGuinness, of the Walker area - suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died of his injuries on Sunday 29 September.

Jayden’s next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Officers investigating the crash later arrested a 28-year-old man who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and remanded into custody.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are firmly with Jayden’s family at this devastating time. We will offer them any support they need.”

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to what took place on Walker Road on Friday evening to come forward.

“We are particularly keen for those with dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision to contact us.

“A man has now been charged in relation to the incident and we would ask that members of the public refrain from speculation – either online or in the community – and respect the legal process.”

