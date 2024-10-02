A driver from Darlington was caught climbing behind the wheel of his car moments after being banned from the road.

Steven Luck of Middlehope Way, Darlington appeared in court on Tuesday 1 October after he failed to stop after being involved in a crash in May.

When he was tracked down, it was found that he was three times over the legal drink drive limit.

At court he was disqualified from driving for 28 months and handed fines totalling more than £2,500.

Upon leaving, Luck got back behind the wheel of his Land Rover in an attempt to drive home.

He was reported getting into his car, and and about 3.15pm was located by police entering the Darlington area where he was re-arrested and given a lift back to Darlington Police Station.

Within 30 minutes of leaving court, he was back in police custody.

On Wednesday 2 October Luck appeared before another court where he was given a further 12-month driving disqualification and an eight-week prison sentence.

