Watch as squirrel joins motorists travelling through Tyne Tunnel

Motorists were left bemused as a woodland animal joined a busy commuter route.

A squirrel was caught on camera travelling the length of the Tyne Tunnel, which connects North and South Tyneside.

In footage posted on social media by the tunnel's operating company, TT2, a van and a car can be seen driving slowly behind the squirrel and holding up traffic in order to keep the animal safe on Friday (27 September).

TT2 said: "We had a little visitor sneak into the Northbound tunnel on Friday! "The squirrel ran the length of the full tunnel! Safely making his travels from Jarrow to Howden and exiting into our woodland!"Thanks to the drivers for their consideration and to our team who ensured he had a safe exit."

In response to the video many people joked about whether the animal had paid the toll while others suggested that next time it would be safer to go via the pedestrian tunnel.

