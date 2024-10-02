Groundworks have started on a controversial 55m tall sculpture in rural Northumberland.

The team behind the so-called Elizabeth Landmark, which will commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II, has confirmed work began on 25 September, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Contractors are working to create a safe entrance to the site for large vehicles and equipment needed for future building work.

The structure was initially refused planning permission by Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Planning Committee in 2019.

However, following a lengthy appeal process, that decision was overturned by the planning inspectorate in March 2021.

The initial work on this stage of the project is expected to take a week, with further work set to occur “in due course”.

The landmark is the brainchild of the 3rd Viscount Devonport, Terence Kearley, and will be built on Cold Law Hill near Kirkwhelpington – known locally as Tit Hill.

The monument was designed by West Country-based sculptor, Simon Hitchens, who was chosen from a shortlist of three artists (including Colin Rose and Peter J. Evans) “with the brief to develop a landmark that celebrates unity, diversity and the shared heritage between The Commonwealth of Nations”.

Responding to the news of work beginning, the leader of Northumberland County Council Glen Sanderson said: “I think it is only right to commemorate the late Queen.

“We at the county council decided we would commemorate her in a very different way by creating a whole range of new walks and nature trails. We felt that was more appropriate.”

The artwork is described as being “eye-catching, thought-provoking and awe-inspiring through its unique and site-specific design.”

Costs around a design competition as well as professional costs around planning permission have already seen an investment of over £300,000.

The plans however, have been deeply unpopular with some residents since they were first submitted in 2018. More than 2,000 people had joined the Keep the Wannies Wild Facebook group formed to fight the plans.

