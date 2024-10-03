A convicted paedophile who murdered a Newcastle schoolboy will not be released from prison, the Parole Board has decided.

Dominic McKilligan was jailed for life in 1999 for the murder of 11-year-old Wesley Neailey, from Newcastle, the previous year.

Following an oral hearing, the Parole Board panel refused to allow the killer's release from prison and also refused to recommend a move to open prison.

Nine months before Wesley’s death, McKilligan, who was 18 at the time of the killing, was discharged from Aycliffe Young People’s Centre in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, where he had been sent for a string of sex attacks on young boys in his home town of Bournemouth in 1994.

Wesley Neailey, from Newcastle, was 11 years old when he was murdered. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.”

The Parole Board spokesperson added: “A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

“Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

“It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

