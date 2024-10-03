Newcastle set to host MOBO music awards for the first time

The North East is to welcome one of the biggest celebrations of Black music as Newcastle is announced as host of the 2025 MOBO Awards.

It is the first time the event has come to Newcastle and will be held at the Utilita Arena on the 18 February next year.

The move is part of MOBOs effort to expand in the North and take the awards to cities and regions across the UK.

Ahead of the ceremony, MOBO has said it will work with Newcastle City Council to bring a fringe festival that features a series of activities and events celebrating Black music.

Local organisations like Generator, Glasshouse Centre for International Music, and Northern Roots will also be involved.

Kanya King, founder and chief executive of MOBO Group said: “Newcastle is a citysteeped in history, culture, and a dynamic sense of community alongside an electricnightlife, making it the perfect host city.

"We are honoured to bring the MOBO Awards to this iconic destination, eager to deliver a show that will resonate far beyond the North East.

"Beyond the awards night, through the MOBO Fringe Festival, we will be engagingwith the local community to create an inspiring and impactful programme that highlightsthe significant cultural influence of Black music. Newcastle, get ready for a time toremember!”

The MOBO Awards have been running for almost 30 years, and celebrates Black music around the world.

The organisation believes its legacy has been supporting the growth ofBlack music and culture on a global scale, and celebrating artistic excellence in genres such as Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B and Soul amongst others.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the MOBO Awardsto a new home in our region – just the latest major event putting North East England onthe international map for culture.

"I know the awards and the MOBO Fringe Festival across venues in Newcastle and Gateshead will be a huge inspiration for a new generation of young and emerging musicians working here in the North East.”

Councillor Karen Kilgour, leader of Newcastle City Council added: “I am honoured that ourcity has been chosen to host such a prestigious and exciting event. Newcastle is awarm, welcoming and inclusive city. Our city is more diverse than ever before and ourever-developing music scene is a reflection of that.

"We know that being involved in music has enriched the lives of so many people who live here and provided them with opportunities they may never have otherwise had. And this ethos is firmly embedded in the MOBO Awards, so making Newcastle their home in 2025 seems the perfect fit.”

Since its inaugural ceremony in 1996, the MOBO Awards has become a staple in the UK award season and is now considered one of the highest accolades in music.

Over the years the awards have honoured stars such as Stormzy, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jay Z.

It also celebrates rising talent in the music industry.

