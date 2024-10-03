Play Brightcove video

Helen Ford has been to Birtley, where the newly reopened community pool has got the backing of Royals and athletes.

A community pool in Gateshead has received the royal seal of approval after the Prince of Wales and Olympic winners paid a visit.

Birtley Community Pool was forced to close last year due to a lack of funding from Gateshead Council but reopened in September after the community came together following its closure.On Thursday (3 October), William was joined by swimming royalty Adam Peaty and Tom Dean at the leisure centre as a partnership between the site and foundation run by the Prince and Princess of Wales was announced.

The backing will provide swimming lessons and lifeguard training to people in the area.

William toured the centre, watching swimming lesson and lifeguard training, and was told how one in three children in the UK leaves primary education unable to swim.

Local volunteers set up the charitable organisation, Birtley Community Aquatic Centre (BCAC) after the pool was closed, with the aim to reopen the pool as a not-for-profit venture.Over the last few months, the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been working closely with those behind the leisure centre to support their efforts to get the pool running again.

The Prince said: “We want to replicate this across the country because swimming is such an important part of life.

“We’re an island nation, we should all have access to learn how to swim.”

The Prince watched some swimming lessons and lifeguard training sessions during his visit to Birtley community pool. Credit: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

People at the centre were also treated to an appearance from six-time Olympic medallist Peaty and fellow teammate Dean, who is straight off the Strictly dance floor.

Also in attendance were Paralympic swimmers Maisie Summers Newton and Louise Fiddes.

During the visit the Prince of Wales told the four athletes that he and the Princess of Wales “adored” swimming and that his son George had taken up scuba diving.

He said: “Catherine and I both adore swimming. George loves scuba diving. He’s 10 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it.

“It’s just introducing him to the world of water.”

During the visit, Prince William spoke to Team GB athletes about the Paris Olympics saying he was 'glued to it everyday.' Credit: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

He also revealed during the visit that he missed the Paris Olympics for fear of catching and passing on Covid to Kate.

Apparently referring to Peaty’s positive Covid test during the Olympics, he said: “I was so keen to come but, I have to say, after reading someone’s interview about Covid I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing Covid home.

“So Adam very kindly reminded me that was still a thing. But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day.”

