Sunderland Council raise more than £100,000 in fines from new bus-only road

Sunderland City Council has raised more than £100,000 in fines from a new "bus gate" in the city centre.

Thousands of motorists have been charged following the introduction of the ‘bus only' section in Holmeside earlier this year.

The council introduced enforcement cameras on 1 April 2024, following a two-week grace period.

The ANPR cameras, which photograph number plates, are the latest to be installed by in the city to catch drivers breaking traffic restrictions.

The change means buses have been given priority along Holmeside through to Vine Place, with new clockwise turning traffic from Holmeside onto Maritime Street.

There is also a new road link through the site of the former Peacock’s store onto Brougham Street, next to The Bridges. This turns traffic onto Waterloo Place and back onto Holmeside in an easterly direction.

During the two-week grace period ahead of the cameras going live, the council issued 2,230 warning notices.

Since their introduction at the start of April, Sunderland City Council has issued 5,072 fines, generating around £102,092.55 for the authority as of Sunday 29th September. The money has been ring-fenced for highways, transport and environmental projects.

Of the more than 5,000 fines, the council confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) it has received appeals in 686 cases, although the outcomes of these are currently unknown.

No entry signs and bus only signs have been installed in the area. Credit: LDRS

A statement from Sunderland City Council to the LDRS said: “The bus gate cameras at Holmeside were put in place to improve road safety, improve bus journey times, and help to ensure that more road users follow the rules and regulations that are necessary when out on our roads and highways.

“Using public transport like buses is a more sustainable way to get around, and by helping to improve punctuality and journey times, we help make buses a more attractive choice for residents and visitors, and we contribute to lowering carbon emissions.

“Any income generated by bus lane PCNs from cameras can only be used for further works on highways, public transport and environmental projects.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...