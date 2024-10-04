Play Brightcove video

CCTV pictures showed the moment the officers were attacked with bricks and bottles.

Five men have been sentenced following an incident which left a police officer suffering with post traumatic stress disorder and unable to work.

Two officers responded to reports of a car fire in the Cass House Road/Earls Court Road area of Hemlington in the early hours of 26 November 2023, when they were targeted by a group who threw bricks and bottles at them.

One of those officers, Sergeant Bolsover, suffered facial injuries and a serious injury to his hand, which required surgery and has resulted in muscle loss.

He has since been told that the injury means he will not work again and is receiving treatment for complex post traumatic stress disorder.

Sergeant Bolsover, of Cleveland Police, says his hand may never heal following the assault. Credit: Cleveland Police

Following an investigation by Cleveland Police, five men were charged in connection with the incident. On Thursday 4 October, they were sentenced collectively to more than 20 years behind bars at Teesside Crown Court.

Josh Blackston, aged 23 from Fonteyn Court, Middlesbrough, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent to resist/prevent arrest and affray. He was sentenced in his absence to six years and one month in prison.

Martin Rivers, aged 33, of no fixed address, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent to resist/prevent arrest, affray and criminal damage. He was sentenced to two years and five months in prison.

Samuel Lane, aged 20, of Eddison Way, Middlesbrough, was charged with section 18 GBH with intent, affray and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison.

Craig Anthony Bradley, aged 36, from Fonteyn Court, Middlesbrough, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent to resist/prevent arrest and affray. He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison.

Macauley Owen, aged 26, from Alwinton Court, Ormesby, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent to resist/prevent arrest and affray. He was sentenced to six years and one month in prison.

The five men were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to a total of more than 20 years in prison. Credit: Cleveland Police

In a victim impact statement read to the court, during proceedings Sergeant Bolsover said: “My grip strength has been significantly affected in that I struggle to hold things, and I am unable to close my hand since surgery. I have been informed that this can take up to two years to heal, and that it may never heal fully.

“The nerve in my hand is not fully repaired, as the area is still numb and I get persistent pain in my forefinger, thumb and wrist.”

“I can’t bear to hear police sirens and have difficulty being around anything to do with policing as a direct result of the attack.

“As a result of this assault I have been referred to the senior medical practitioner for medical retirement. In short, the actions of these people have destroyed my life, my career, and I’m left with life changing and debilitating injuries as a direct result of their deliberate actions.”

Another officer suffered injuries in the incident, which were less serious.

Josh Blackston sentenced in his absence. Credit: Cleveland Police

Josh Blackston was sentenced in his absence and officers are appealing to trace his whereabouts.

He is described as a white male of medium build, around 6ft tall with ginger hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

