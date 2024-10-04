Watch the fire as it rips through the Moss Side allotments:

Credit: Anutha Wun

A man was injured and a large number of sheds destroyed after a fire broke out at an allotment in Gateshead.

Crews from five stations attended after the fire broke out at Moss Side allotments in Wrekenton shortly after 7:15pm on Thursday 3 October.

Emergency services worked through the night at the site just north of Ravensworth Golf Course, only leaving the scene in the early hours of the morning.

Footage shot today shows the devastation the fire caused last night.

Credit: Michael Roxby

Pictures taken today show the aftermath of the fire which has left the land scorched. During the fire a male casualty was rescued and treated at the scene. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him recover, and it is reported that he lost his pigeons during the incident.

Members of the public living nearby were also advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to high levels of smoke.

Emergency services worked through the night, only leaving the scene in the early hours of the morning. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm that yesterday evening (Thursday 3rd October) seven appliances attended a large fire in the Gateshead area."The initial emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 7.16 pm and the first appliances were on-scene within six minutes. Crews were dispatched from Byker, Gateshead, Newcastle Central, Washington and West Denton Community Fire Stations to tackle the blaze on an allotment in Moss Side, Wrekenton."Fire fighters used three hose reels, four main jets and eight breathing apparatus wearers to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately a large number of the sheds have been destroyed in the fire."One male casualty was rescued and treated at the scene. Crews left the site of the incident at 2.07 am in the early hours of Friday morning, once the area had been made safe."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: "At 7.50pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report of a fire at an address in the Wrekenton area of Gateshead. Emergency services attended, where a fire was discovered at an allotment on Moss Side."Officers supported the fire service in making the area safe and the fire was extinguished, with no injuries reported. A section of Old Durham Road was closed for a short time but has since been reopened."

