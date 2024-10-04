Play Brightcove video

Amy Lea met Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer to talk about the centre set up in his name, its involvement in this year's Northern Lights trail, and football.

The former Newcastle United legend said it was an "amazing opportunity" for his charity.

The Christmas light display through the city's Leazes Park will see donations from ticket holders matched by Northern Lights Newcastle, who run the event, to raise funds for centre.

Established in 2012, the Alan Shearer Centre is a respite and activity centre for disabled people.

Each year, it needs £250,000 in order for it to continue being free to those that use it.

This year the trail will feature two installations made specially for those with complex needs. Credit: Northern Lights Newcastle

This year, the trail will feature two specially commissioned "sensory" installations designed for adults with complex needs by artists Stevie Thompson, from South Shields, and Ouseburn-based Multiminded Design.

Both installations will be tested at the Alan Shearer Centre later this month before being going on display in the trail which opens in November.

Shearer said: "It's an amazing opportunity for all our members. In terms of using the memory rooms and the lighting rooms it's something really exciting for them, and this is another way of giving them something to look forward to.

"When you actually go up to the centre and you go into the sensory light rooms and you see how important they are to some of our users and how much they enjoy it, they'll love this you know."

The Alan Shearer Centre is one of four organisations that will benefit from the event.

Nic Gilbert, chief executive of St Cuthbert’s Care, which the Alan Shearer Centre is part of, said: “We are delighted to be invited to become a charity partner with Northern Lights Newcastle. We look forward to combining our fields of expertise to further enhance the sensory experiences and opportunities for people with disabilities at our Alan Shearer Centre.”

The centre which includes facilities like sensory and music rooms as well as a hydrotherapy pool

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees Shearer, said: "When I go up to the centre and I see my name on the sign on the A69, it means so much more, I'm so proud. I know my family love going up there, we all love going up there. It means so much because its our way of trying to give something back.

"I was incredibly lucky to do something I loved for a living so it was really important that I give something back.

"It is really important to give it away for free because I know how tough it can be, I've been there myself, my family have been there. If we can continue to do that, which I'm pretty sure we can, and keep on raising £250,000 every single year then brilliant that's what we're here for."

Shearer played for Newcastle United between 1996-2006. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Turning to football, the pundit gave the Magpies a seven or eight out of ten for their performance this season so far.

He said: "I think in terms of results and performances they can do better, but having said that their best performance so far was last weekend in their game against Manchester City.

"I thought their identity was back, you know who and what they are and their energy. They struggled with injuries last year but if they can avoid the injuries going forward I still believe they can finish somewhere around fourth or fifth."

He continued: "I'm a fan, I want us to do well I want us to win a trophy. That night last season against Paris Saint German at St James' Park I think was just an incredible atmosphere. It's what it's all about, it's what we want as fans. It's what the players, the staff and the managers want and the owners want, and the more Newcastle can get of that the better it is for our region.

"I was lucky enough to be part of Champions League football with Newcastle and that's where this club belongs. It belongs at the top and it belongs in challenging for trophies. I want to be alive when we win that trophy."

Watch the full interview with Alan Shearer on ITVX.

