September 2024: Your weather pictures for the Tyne Tees region

Every month hundreds of photos are sent in for use in our weather forecasts.

From sunshine to snow, they always showcase the best of the region.

Here are some of those sent in this month - many of which have featured on air.

You can find out how to send us your photos below, along with advice on taking the best pictures for broadcast.

Seaham Credit: Dan Myers

Blackhall Rocks Credit: Neil Rutherford

North York Moors Aurora Astro Dog Credit: Astro Dog

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to weatherpics@itv.com

Twitter: You can 'x' @Ross_Hutchinson

Redcar Credit: Brian Atkinson

Sunderland Credit: Sean Connelly

Bamburgh Credit: Carolyn Farthing-Dunn

Here are some tips for sending in a picture for the weather forecast:

When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited)

Souter Lighthouse Credit: Kathleen Ann O'Donnell