A 15-year-old boy, who was the first defendant in the country to be charged with riot after the recent disorder seen nationwide, is due to go on trial in December.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is charged in relation to trouble seen in Sunderland on 2 August.

The offence of riot carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He was the first defendant to be charged with the offence after participating in disorder during the summer.

The teen from Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday (4 October), where the Judge Tim Gittins set a trial date for 2 December.

It is expected to last two days.

The teenager, who attended court with his mother, did not enter a plea to the riot charge.

He was remanded into local authority accommodation ahead of the next hearing on November 8.

