Workers at a Tetley Tea factory on Teesside have walked out on strike.

The industrial action by around 150 members of the GMB Union based at the Eaglescliffe site is in a dispute over what the union has called "poverty pay."

Tata Consumer Products, which makes Tetley said it believes that the pay offers made to workers are fair and are urging unions to reconsider their position.

Workers previously walked out last month and have announced another single day strike next week.

Paul Clark, a GMB Organiser, said: “These women work their fingers to the bone for this company, providing the UK with its favourite cup of tea.

“But they’re paid a pittance and it is just not right.

“Tata bosses need to be clear; these women will not be intimidated and will not back down until they’ve won a pay rise that allows them a decent standard of living.”

Another strike is due to take place on 10 October. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In response a spokesperson for Tata Consumer Products said: "We are not immune to the difficult economic circumstances facing families and businesses, but we do believe the pay award offers made by us to be fair.

"We are urging the unions to reconsider their position and present the two offers on the table for consideration by members so that we can reach a swift resolution in line with what's reasonably affordable to the business, and in the best interests of the factory.

It added: "We are committed to our UK manufacturing base and are continuing to invest to expand its capabilities and further our sustainability agenda.

"We must work however to remain competitive to support the best interests of the factory and our aspirations to grow our tea presence in the UK and overseas."

A further strike is due to take place on Thursday 10 October.

