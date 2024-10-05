Police have charged a man in connection with spate of burglaries in Stockton.

Officers received reports of burglaries across the Hardwick area including properties on Ebchester Close, Runfield Close and at the Thomas Sheraton pub between Monday 13 May and the Friday 4 October.

The 43-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested in the early hours of Friday 4 October.

Following questioning, he was charged with three counts of burglary and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Saturday 5 October.

